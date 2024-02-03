Political leaders hail Bharat Ratna for veteran BJP leader Advani

Bengaluru, Feb 3 (PTI) Several political leaders cutting across party lines in Karnataka on Saturday welcomed the Centre's decision to confer Bharat Ratna on veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani.

Former CM and BJP stalwart B S Yediyurappa hailed the decision.

"If there is Ram Temple in Ayodhya today then it is because of Lal Krishna Advani. Advani was present when Babri Masjid was demolished," he told reporters here.

Yediyurappa said he was fortunate to attend the public meeting Advani had addressed during the demolition of Babri Masjid.

Everyone is happy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to bestow Bharat Ratna on Advani, he added.

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy extended his greetings to the veteran BJP leader.

"Heartfelt congratulations to senior politician, BJP stalwart, and former Deputy Prime Minister L K Advani, who has been honoured with the prestigious 'Bharat Ratna,' the country's highest civilian award," Kumaraswamy said on 'X'.

"Thanks to the central government and Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi for recognising and announcing this well-deserved award for a person of such high distinction. Advani is an inspiration to all, embodying loyalty, commitment, friendliness, and hard work in Indian politics. I extend my best wishes to him," he added.

Pejavar Math seer Vishwa Prasanna Teertha in Udupi lauded the government's move.

He called Advani a representative of value-based politics who maintained the dignity of the offices he held.

Vishwa Prasanna Teertha said Advani had led the Ayodhya Ram temple movement in the early 1990, which finally culminated in the temple coming up there, he added. PTI GMS ROH