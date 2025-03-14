Political leaders in Bengal extend Holi greetings to people

Kolkata, Mar 14 (PTI) Political leaders in West Bengal greeted people on ‘Doljatra’ (Holi) on Friday, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee praying for the bond of love among citizens to grow stronger as they celebrate the festival of colours.

Banerjee, in a post on X, quoted a few lines from a famous poem by Rabindranath Tagore, invoking the advent of spring.

“'Nil digonte oi fuler agun laglo'… (the flame of flowers have lit up the distant horizon, spring is here),” the CM said.

“I extend greetings to everyone on the occasion of ‘Doljatra’ and Holi… May the lives of every person in Bengal be coloured with the colours of peace, harmony and love, and may the bond of love between people in Bengal be even stronger - this is my prayer on this auspicious day,” she added.

Her political rival and senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari conveyed his "heartiest love, greetings and best wishes to people on the occasion of Doljatra".

BJP state president and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar, in another post on X, shared images of ‘Doljatra’ celebrations in his Balurghat constituency and wished everyone “a very Happy Holi".

"May this festival of colours bring joy, prosperity and harmony into your lives. Let’s celebrate the spirit of unity, love and the vibrant culture of Bharat," he said.

Houses and streets wore a colourful look across Bengal as people celebrated ‘Doljatra’ since morning, splashing colours at each other and feasting on traditional delicacies. Buses, taxis and auto-rickshaws did not ply in the metropolis, while Metro Rail services were partially functioning from noon, an official said. PTI SUS RBT