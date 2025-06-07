Political leaders in UP across party lines extend wishes on Eid-ul-Azha

Lucknow, Jun 7 (PTI) Political leaders across party lines in Uttar Pradesh extended their greetings and wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday that the festival inspires everyone to live together and maintain social harmony.

"#UPCM @myogiadityanath has extended his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha," the UP chief minister's office posted in Hindi on X.

Governor Anandiben Patel, too, extended her greetings to the people of the state and the country.

The Governor wished that this festival brings happiness, peace and prosperity in everyone's life and an atmosphere of peace and harmony should always prevail in the country and the state, the Raj Bhavan said in a statement on Friday.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, in a post on X on Saturday, said, "Heartiest greetings on Eid ul Azha." Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati also took to the microblogging platform and said, "Heartiest greetings of Eid-ul-Azha festival to all Indian brothers and sisters and their families living in the country and across the world and best wishes for happiness, peace and prosperous life." UP Congress chief Ajay Rai also tweeted.

"Heartiest greetings on Eid-ul-Azha. On this auspicious occasion, I pray for peace, tranquility, prosperity and progress of all the people of the country and the state," he said in his X post.