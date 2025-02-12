Political leaders oppose proposed realignment for Pune-Nashik railway project

Mumbai, Feb 12 (PTI) Public representatives from Nashik cutting across the party lines, including former minister Chhagan Bhujbal, have opposed the proposed realignment of Pune-Nashik semi-high speed railway line and appealed to the government to follow the original proposal.

They demanded that the Railway Ministry and the Maharashtra government retain the originally proposed direct connectivity via Sinnar, Sangamner, Narayangaon, Manchar, Rajgurunagar, and Chakan.

In a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Bhujbal on Wednesday called to ensure that the final alignment follows the original proposal before the state approves its 50 per cent share in the project.

He pointed out that Maharashtra has adopted a policy of providing financial support for railway projects in underdeveloped areas to expedite their completion.

"The direct Pune-Nashik railway line is crucial for passenger and freight transport, particularly in the Pune-Nashik industrial corridor. The revised alignment, which diverts through Ahilyanagar and Sai Nagar Shirdi, increases the route length by 80 km and contradicts the original objective of a direct rail link," Bhujbal stated.

Bhujbal referred to the economic benefits if the project proceeds as per the original alignment.

"The Union government has recently approved the Final Location Survey (FLS) for the Nashik-Vadhavan Port railway route under the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC).

"A direct Pune-Nashik railway line will bypass Mumbai's suburban railway network and connect directly to Vadhavan Port via Nashik, providing Maharashtra with a sustainable freight transport alternative," he added.

Bhujbal said if the government appoints the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MahaRail) for the Pune-Nashik semi-high-speed railway project, the MahaRail can take full responsibility for planning and implementing the project in compliance with railway regulations.

This would greatly benefit the Pune-Nashik industrial corridor by facilitating the seamless export of container freight to Vadhavan Port under the Magnetic Maharashtra initiative, ensuring a long-term transport solution for the state, he stated.

Echoing similar concerns a few days back, MLC Satyajit Tambe strongly objected to the proposed deviation of the rail line.

"The original proposed route via Sangamner was more efficient. The inclusion of Shirdi and Ahilyanagar will not only extend the travel distance but also add an hour to the journey, defeating the purpose of a direct rail connection between Nashik and Pune," Tambe said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Rajabhau Waje also expressed dissatisfaction with the sudden changes to the alignment.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Rajabhau Waje also expressed dissatisfaction with the sudden changes to the alignment.

"Nearly 30 per cent of the land acquisition for the original route has already been completed. The new proposal complicates matters and undermines the very objective of a high-speed railway. If the route is altered, we will be forced to organise protests and intensify our opposition," Waje said.