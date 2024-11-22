Political leaders pay tribute to Mulayam Singh Yadav on his birth anniversary

Lucknow, Nov 22 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and political leaders cutting across party lines paid tribute to Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on his birth anniversary on Friday.

Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav paid tributes to his father Mulayam Singh Yadav on his birth anniversary and said, "Netaji's (Mulayam Singh Yadav) birth anniversary is an oath day (Shapath Diwas) for all of us to reiterate our resolve towards 'socialist values'." "On Netaji's birth anniversary, we all salute him with all our heart! Netaji's birth anniversary is the 'oath day' for all of us to reiterate our resolve towards 'socialist values'," he said in a post on 'X'.

In the same post, Yadav said, "The social consciousness and awareness that has come among the people today, its ground was prepared by Netaji and the dedicated people with him." "Today it is the responsibility of all of us to give an even more positive environment to the theoretical seeds sown by him and the ideological plants planted by him so that the path of equality, harmony and growth of all can be paved and the direction of development, eradicating all discrimination, can turn from the last person of the country to the first person," he added.

Yadav said "Netaji explained and taught us all that the true direction of true democracy is from bottom to top".

"Only when the last person in the line will be empowered, the society and the country will be empowered. This is the basic principle of 'socialist positive politics'. Today we all once again pledge to follow Netaji's resolutions and principles and fight for them. Once again salute and meaningful remembrance to Netaji!'' he added.

In a post on X, the Samajwadi Party said, "Humble salutations and heartfelt tributes on the birth anniversary of Samajwadi Party founder, former defence minister of the country, former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and our ideal 'Padma Vibhushan' Netaji Mulayam Singh Yadav ji!" Adityanath too took to X to pay tribute to the three-time former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh on his birth anniversary.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in his message on X said, "Hundreds of salutations to the founder of Samajwadi Party and senior politician and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav on his birth anniversary." Mulayam Singh Yadav was born on November 22, 1939, in Saifai village. He founded the Samajwadi Party in 1992 and became the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh for the first time in 1989 and then again in 1993 and 2003. He was also the country's defence minister.

Yadav died on October 10, 2022, and was posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 2023. PTI CDN AS AS