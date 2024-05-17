Political merchandise experiencing 80% boost, high demand for BJP's lotus symbol: Delhi traders

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) With the Lok Sabha elections in full swing and the national capital approaching its polling day, the market for political merchandise is experiencing an 80 per cent boost, driven largely by the Bharatiya Janata Party's illuminated "lotus" icon, seen in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hand during rallies.

Four phases of the seven-phase Lok Sabha election are over. Delhi will cast its vote in the sixth phase on May 25.

A key supplier of such merchandise, Vikram of Vikram Enterprises, said, "Illuminated lotuses are in high demand" in this Lok Sabha election and have been ordered in large quantities.

During election time, items like t-shirts, caps, posters, banners, party symbol cut-outs, and leaders' face cut-outs are usually in high demand for rallies, he said.

Vikram, who owns a shop in Sadar Bazaar, told PTI, "We have prepared standard bundles of 5,000 flags and bundles of 2,000 small flags. According to rally needs, parties place their orders. We have such bundle sets for the election rallies." Flag prices depend on the material and size, starting from Rs 2.5 they go up to Rs 165 per piece, he added.

Another wholesaler, Anil Sethi, said, "The election season significantly boosts the economy, as political parties spend lavishly on various goods and services, ranging from small to large investments." Sethi, who claimed that business has increased by up to 80 per cent since 2019, said he started preparing orders four months in advance, beginning in late January.

Compared to 2019, BJP's orders have surpassed those of AAP and Congress, he said.

"We received bulk orders from Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Chandigarh, though Uttar Pradesh has seen fewer orders due to local competition," he said. PTI NSM NSM VN VN