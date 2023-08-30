Political messaging and communal harmony on display at public celebration of Raksha Bandhan in Thane

Thane, Aug 30 (PTI) Political messaging and communal harmony were on display at the public celebration of Raksha Bandhan festival in Thane city of Maharashtra on Wednesday.

In Mahajan Wadi locality, several Hindu women tied rachis on the wrists of Muslim men and vice versa. The event was organised by an NGO in collaboration with the city police.

In Savarkar Nagar, people from Hindu and Muslim communities attended a Rakhi event organised by local leaders of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Separately, women victims of human trafficking tied rakhis on the wrist of BJP MLC Niranjan Davkhare In other parts of Thane and Palghar districts, tribal women tied rakhis to police officers. PTI COR NSK