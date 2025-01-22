Maha Kumbh: Akhilesh Yadav raps CM Yogi Adityanath for hosting cabinet meet

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday slammed the Yogi Adityanath government for holding a cabinet meeting in the Maha Kumbh Mela area, terming it a political move to send a message.

Advertisment

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister's reaction came shortly after ministers of the state government gathered in the Mela complex for a meeting followed by a dip in the sacred waters of the Triveni Sangam.

Speaking to reporters at Janeshwar Mishra Park in Lucknow on late socialist leader Janeshwar Mishra's death anniversary, Yadav said, "Kumbh and Prayagraj are not places for politics or political programmes and decisions. The entire cabinet meeting held there is political, aimed at sending a political message." Yadav also responded to a question about whether he would take a holy dip at the Sangam.

"Samajwadi Party members have deep faith in their mothers and the Ganga. Many of us have already taken a dip without publicising it or sharing pictures on social media," he said.

Advertisment

During the event, Yadav paid floral tributes to Mishra and described him as a "man of simplicity" and a stalwart leader of the socialist movement.

"Mishra ji dedicated his life to advancing the Samajwadi Party and was fondly known as 'Chhote Lohia'. The best tribute to him is for socialists to follow the path he showed," Yadav added.

On the proposed amendment to the waqf law, Yadav alleged that the BJP is turning into the "largest land mafia" and misusing laws to further its agenda.

Advertisment

"They are focused on grabbing the waqf land and maintaining disputes rather than resolving them. Check the registries of religious places like Ayodhya or in Lucknow and Noida, and you'll find BJP people dominating the registries," he claimed.

On the upcoming bypoll in Milkipur, Yadav accused the BJP of misusing administrative machinery.

"The DM and the SP are working at the behest of Lucknow. The public wants a fair election, and if that happens, the Samajwadi Party will achieve a historic win. The BJP is attempting to rig the election using police and officials," he said.

Advertisment

Yadav also slammed the "growing practice of using officials to influence elections", saying, "This tradition is wrong for democracy."