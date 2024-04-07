Political outfit of Sonowal-Kacharis joins oppn forum in Assam

Guwahati, Apr 7 (PTI) A regional political outfit of the Sonowal-Kachari community on Sunday joined the United Opposition Forum, Assam (UOFA), a coalition of various parties in the state.

Advertisment

The Sonowal Kachari Gana Mancha formally joined the UOFA in the presence of the forum's president and Congress' state unit chief Bhupen Kumar Borah and MLA Akhil Gogoi at Dibrugarh.

Borah, in a post on X, said leaders of the Sonowal Kachari Gana Mancha, a regional political party, that has fought the election to the Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council earlier, held a meeting with him and Gogoi, who heads the Raijor Dal.

"A team led by Mancha General Secretary Shri Gopal Sonowal discussed the political situation in five Lok Sabha constituencies--Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, Jorhat and Kaziranga--and promised their support. This marks their formal entry into the United Opposition Forum - Assam," the state Congress chief wrote on the micro-blogging site.

The UOFA was formed as a 16-party forum last year to fight the Lok Sabha elections unitedly against the BJP-led coalition in the state.

However, the member parties have now pitted candidates against each other in several constituencies. PTI SSG BDC