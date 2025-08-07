Political parties back conservancy workers’ protest against GCC’s privatisation move

Chennai, Aug 7 (PTI) Political parties, including the Opposition AIADMK and the CPI(M), a DMK ally, have extended support to conservancy workers protesting the Greater Chennai Corporation’s move to privatise solid waste management in Zones 5 (Royapuram) and 6 (Thiru Vi Ka Nagar).

The indefinite protest, now in its eighth day, was launched by workers who allege the move threatens their livelihoods and increases the risk of exploitation.

Members of the CPI(M)’s Central Chennai district unit staged a demonstration in front of Ripon Buildings, the GCC headquarters, condemning the civic body for the alleged retrenchment of workers and the attempt to privatise core civic functions. They also urged the corporation to regularise the jobs of sanitation workers.

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has served notices to the Principal Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department and the GCC Commissioner, seeking action to safeguard the job security of SC/ST workers employed under the National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM) scheme.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami criticised the DMK government for "failing to fulfil its poll promise of regularising conservancy workers." Former AIADMK Minister D Jayakumar and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s Aadhav Arjuna joined the protest on August 5.

BJP state president Nainar Nagenthiran had condemned the state government's inaction and called for immediate steps to ensure permanent employment for the workers.