Political parties, civil society organisations denounce fresh firing in Manipur's Bishnupur

Imphal, Dec 17 (PTI) Political parties and civil society organisations of Manipur on Wednesday condemned the firing by unidentified miscreants in peripheral areas of Bishnupur district, while markets remained closed at some places in protest against the violence.

Several rounds of gunshots were fired near the vicinity of Torbung and Phougakchao Ikhai areas, bordering Churachandpur district, around 9 pm on Tuesday, officials said.

Nobody was injured in the incident, a senior officer said, adding, the situation remained tense but calm in the district, with no reports of fresh firing.

Hundreds of displaced people, particularly women and children, who had returned to their homes in the vicinity of Phougakchao Ikhai after nearly two years, reportedly fled once again and took refuge elsewhere in the wake of the firing, he said.

"On behalf of the National Peoples' Party, I highly condemn this provocative and cruel act. I also appeal to the government to punish those trying to derail the peace process underway among communities," NPP MLA Mayanglambam Rameshwar said.

"Necessary precautionary measures should also be taken up by the government to ensure there are no intelligence lapses that could lead to disturbance of peace," he said.

NPP state unit president Pfoze S Lorho said there has been progress towards peace since the last few months.

“To have a fresh escalation is unfortunate,” he said.

Meanwhile, markets and shops at Moirang town in Bishnupur and New Checkon area in Imphal remained closed in protest against Tuesday’s firing incident.

Several women protesters hit the streets at New Chekcon and stopped vehicular movement for some time, demanding immediate arrest of those responsible for the firing.

Condemning the incident, the Cordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an umbrella body of Meitei groups, said “armed militants involved in terrorising civilians” should be tracked and arrested.

It termed the violence “violation of fundamental rights and constitutional order which endangered lives, caused widespread fear and inflicted serious threat to the safety and security of local communities”.

The Kuki Zo Council, in a statement, said resettling internally displaced persons in sensitive areas amount to "inviting renewed conflict", and demanded "rollback" of resettlement to “avoid further escalation”.

Earlier this month, the government resettled at least 257 displaced people from 64 households at Leimaram Waroiching in Bishnupur district.

At least 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May, 2023.

Manipur is currently under President's rule, which was imposed on February 13, 2025, after the then chief minister N Biren Singh resigned on February 9. PTI CORR RBT