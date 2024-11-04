Political parties claim credit for EC's postponement of Palakkad bypoll

Palakkad (Kerala), Nov 4 (PTI) After Election Commission of India postponed the Palakkad Assembly bypoll from 13 November to 20 November, citing the Kalpathi Ratholsavam festival, political parties on Monday began to claim credit for this.

BJP leader K Surendran alleged that the state government and the Palakkad district administration had reported to the Election Commission that there were no issues preventing polling on that day. However, the BJP was convinced that it would directly affect around 7,000 voters and impact others in the surrounding area, and this persuaded the Commission to alter the date, he told reporters.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan responded that it is a matter demanded by all the parties and BJP cannot make a special claim. "The change in the election date is welcome", he said.

Responding to the issue, Minister for Local Self Government M B Rajesh said, "We all know that the Ratholsavam festival, a major event in Palakkad, falls on the polling day. The party district secretary called for a schedule change, and later, state secretary Govindan Master also demanded this. Besides, LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan sent a letter urging action on the matter." Welcoming the EC's move, KPCC president K. Sudhakaran stated that it should have made the decision to change the polling date earlier, rather than causing such a delay.

"The cultural heritage of a region and its people is reflected in the Kalpathi Ratholsavam. It is also a day when people come together with unity and joy to participate in the historic festival. The fact that the polling date and the Kalpathi Ratholsavam came on the same day caused great concern among the voters and believers," the Kannur MP said.

The bypoll for the seat was necessitated by the election of sitting MLA and Congress leader Shafi Parambil to the Lok Sabha from the Vadakara constituency in the recent parliamentary polls.

The Election Commission on Monday rescheduled from November 13 to November 20 the Assembly bypolls to all nine and four seats in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, respectively, and Palakkad seat in Kerala in view of festivals, an official statement said. PTI ARN KH