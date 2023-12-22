Political parties express concern over rise in terror attacks in Rajouri-Poonch region

Jammu: Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday expressed concern over the recent rise in terror incidents in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch and demanded immediate steps from the government to revive a sense of security among the people.

They condemned the terrorist attack in Poonch district on Thursday where heavily-armed terrorists ambushed two Army vehicles, killing five soldiers and injuring two others.

Referring to the terror attack, Ravinder Sharma, vice-president of J-K Congress, said, "We are concerned about the situation in the region. It is a gruesome incident. It is an open challenge to the country by attacking forces." "Terrorism has been revived in Rajouri-Poonch but the government is saying there is peace in the region," he added.

Sharma said over three dozen security personnel have been martyred in this region which has resulted in fear among the people.

"It is a matter of concern. The people are living in fear. There have been dozens of incidents in the region starting from Dhangri in which 7 civilians, including children, were killed on January 1 this year," he said.

He demanded that the government take immediate and drastic steps to eliminate the terrorists and create a sense of security among the people.

Ravinder Raina, president of Jammu and Kashmir BJP, condemned the latest terror attack and said Pakistan will not be allowed in its attempt to revive terrorism in the region.

"The area has been cordoned and those responsible for it will be eliminated," Raina said.

Shiv Sena's J-K unit president Manish Sahni also expressed concern over the situation and called for immediate revamping of the security setup and intelligence network in the region.

"There is a need to revamp the security and intelligence network. The region should be cleaned of terrorists operating there," he said.

President of Jammu Statehood Organisation Sunil Dimple who led an anti-Pakistan protest here on Friday said a massive operation needs to be launched in the hinterland as well as along the border region to counter the terrorists.

He also demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the terrorist attack in Poonch.

Dogra Front Shiv Sena also staged a demonstration condemning the rise in terror incidents in the Union Territory's border areas. Ashok Gupta, who led the protest, said Pakistan is out to revive terrorism in Jammu.

"The security should be increased and operations should be launched to clean the area of the terrorists," Gupta said.

Security forces Friday launched a massive cordon and search operation in the forest area of Poonch district and a NIA team also visited there.

Two former chief ministers of Jammu and Kashmir -- Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mehbooba Mufti -- had strongly condemned the attack on Thursday.