Political parties fear rise of banned Jamaat-e-Islami in J&K Assembly polls

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, National Conference and People's Democratic Party, all major political parties in the fray in the forthcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, have a common fear. These political outfits are dreading the possible rise of banned Jamaat-e-Islami in the elections.

Sources stated that though the Jamaat cannot officially field candidates, as it is a banned organisation, the mainstream political outfits fear that the extremist organisation can enter the electoral fray under the garb of independents.

Several former members of the banned outfit are understood to have already filed their nominations for the forthcoming polls. The organization is believed to be targeting Muslim-dominated and mixed-population areas of both Kashmir Valley and Jammu regions to field these independent candidates.

There is fear amongst mainstream political parties that the Jamaat could emerge as a formidable force in a post-poll scenario if no party is able to secure a clear majority, sources said.

It is understood that, despite being banned, there is a dedicated cadre and support base of Jamaat amidst the Muslim population of the erstwhile state.

The Jamaat-e-Islami's involvement in the polls has sparked concerns among various stakeholders. There is a fear that Jamaat's elected representatives could lead to a resurgence of separatist ideology and militancy in the region.

New Delhi is also closely watching the developments as it could have a far-reaching security impact on the region.

These concerns stem from Jamaat's alleged links to extremist groups, and its opposition to the abrogation of Article 370.

The Centre on February 27 extended the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu Kashmir for five more years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The last ban on the Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu Kashmir or JeI was imposed on February 28, 2019, days after the Pulwama attack (February 14, 2019), in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed.

Jammu and Kashmir will vote in three phases - September 28, 25, and October 1. Results for the Legislative Assembly is scheduled to be declared on October 4.