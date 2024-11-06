Political parties hail resolution passed by J&K Assembly seeking restoration of erstwhile state's special status

Srinagar, Nov 6 (PTI) Political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have welcomed a resolution passed in the Assembly on Wednesday, seeking a dialogue between the Centre and elected representatives from the region for the restoration of the erstwhile state's special status.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra hailed the resolution, saying it reflects the urges and aspirations of the people of the Union Territory.

"The Congress welcomes the resolution passed by the Assembly seeking the restoration of the constitutional and democratic rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, including fully-empowered statehood along with all constitutional guarantees," he said in a statement.

Karra said after the Supreme Court's last year verdict on Article 370, "this is the first democratic expression of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, reflecting their aspirations".

"There should be no reason for the Centre to deny the rights and protection to the people of Jammu and Kashmir that are already in vogue in many other parts of the country. The Indian National Congress (INC) is committed to fighting for statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and safeguarding the rights of its people to land, jobs, natural resources and its unique cultural identity," he said.

Karra said the BJP's opposition to the resolution makes it "evident" that the saffron party's "petty political interests" are not only at "loggerheads with the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, but also their sole priority, no matter at what cost".

"It (BJP) is not only disrespecting the overwhelming sentiment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, but are actively hindering the process of restoration of constitutional and democratic rights, guarantees like that of cultural identity, land, jobs, natural resources. They cannot claim to represent our people while acting against their rights," he added.

The resolution provides a much-needed opportunity for a meaningful engagement between New Delhi and the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the backdrop of the "mistrust created by the acts of the BJP government" over the last several years, the Congress leader said.

Senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader M Y Tarigami hailed the resolution as "historic" and congratulated the members of the House.

He said it has been "our commitment that we will restore what was taken from us on August 5, 2019".

"Today, the House fulfilled its promise by passing the resolution and demanded that the Government of India take forward the process of restoration of Article 370 by starting a dialogue immediately," the MLA from Kulgam told reporters here.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly passed the resolution on Wednesday, asking the Centre to hold talks with elected representatives from the region for the restoration of the erstwhile state's special status.

People's Democratic Party's (PDP) youth leader and Pulwama MLA Waheed Para also welcomed the resolution.

"We welcome it wholeheartedly. The resolution was moved according to the wishes of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he told reporters here.

Para, however, said some words in the resolution could have been stronger.

"We had requested for a dialogue between the members, but there were no talks. We initiated this resolution on the first day (of the Assembly session). It should have been a part of the business, but better late than never.

"Some words should have been stronger. The condemnation of August 5 (2019) is missing and it does not clearly mention that the special status be restored," he added.

The PDP leader said there is no need for a dialogue to restore Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

"We clearly seek its restoration in its originality. We also condemn the August 5 (2019) move, which is vaguely mentioned in it. Despite that, we support it. All of us collectively support the restoration of the special status," he said.

People's Conference chairman and Handwara MLA Sajad Lone said what happened on August 5, 2019 "was against the will of the people of Jammu and Kashmir".

"Today, the balls were set rolling to reject it. This is the majoritarian viewpoint of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. I am very happy today. The first Assembly after 2019 has put a stamp that what was done on August 5, 2019 was morally, ethically, legally wrong. It will be remembered in the future how the people of Jammu and Kashmir had rejected it," he told reporters here.

Later, in a post on X, Lone said the resolution is the start and not the end.

"I would humbly state that the resolution writer has been too economical in the wording of the resolution, which could make it prone to differing interpretations," he said.

Lone said the resolution will have to be supplemented by explicit terminology.

"We should be unambiguous in our disdain and contempt for 5 August 2019. And we should clearly state that the will of the people of Jammu and Kashmir as embodied in the state Assembly has clearly expressed that Jammu and Kashmir should be reverted to pre 5 August, 2019 status. We need to remove the ambiguities," he said.

Lone said his party has proposed amendments to the Motion of Thanks on the lieutenant governor's address for an "explicit condemnation of August 5 constitutional changes".

"There are a series of amendments that we have proposed. These amendments I believe can help remove the ambiguities. Hope that the amendments are supported by the House," he added.

The PDP has also said it will bring amendments to be incorporated in the resolution.

The Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), led by Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid, lent conditional support to the resolution.

In a statement, AIP leader and Langate MLA Sheikh Khursheed said he has voted for the resolution with reservations.

The reservations stem from the fact that the resolution lacks a specific mention of restoring the special status under Article 370, he said.

"The AIP stands firmly for the restoration of special status and views Article 35A as sine qua non. This political ambiguity in the NC-backed resolution represents a half-hearted and unsatisfactory move, leaving unfulfilled the promises made by the NC, PDP and other political organisations to the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

The BJP-led Centre abrogated the provisions of Article 370, which had conferred special rights on Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the erstwhile state into Union territories. PTI SSB MIJ RC RC