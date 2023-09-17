Political parties hesitant to celebrate Telangana Liberation Day due to vote-bank politics: Amit Shah

Hyderabad, Sep 17 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said even after the formation of the state of Telangana, political parties were hesitating to celebrate 'Telangana Liberation Day' to pursue vote-bank politics.

Speaking at the Centre's official celebration here of 'Hyderabad Liberation Day', the day the princely state of Hyderabad merged with the Indian Union on September 17, 1948, he said it was "very unfortunate" that political parties were hesitating to celebrate the day due to vote-bank politics.

"I would like to tell them that people of the country would turn away from those who turn away from their country's history," he said.

Shah said that Telangana and the country can be taken forward only by respecting the nation’s history, the sacrifices of martyrs and the country’s freedom struggle.

September 17 is observed differently by the various parties in Telangana.

While the BJP has been fighting for the official celebration of the day as 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' for over two decades now, the BRS government today celebrated the day as 'National Integration Day'.

The CPI organised weeklong celebrations of 'Telangana Armed Struggle'. The left party contends that the armed struggle spearheaded by the Communists led to the merger of Hyderabad State into the Indian union.

The AIMIM is organising a bike rally and public meeting on the occasion of 'National Integration Day' on September 17.

Marking 'Hyderabad Liberation Day', Union home minister Shah hoisted the national flag and received the guard of honour on the occasion.

He recalled the atrocities committed by the 'razakars' (armed supporters of Nizam) during the Nizam's rule in the places that are in present day Telangana, Maharashtra and Karnataka, which were parts of the erstwhile Hyderabad state.

Shah credited the country’s first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel with the liberation of Hyderabad and said that today Telangana is completing 75 years of the liberation and if the 'Iron Man' had not been there, Telangana would not have got liberation so soon.

Shah said it was Patel who, following the principle of Nation First, planned the Hyderabad Police Action and forced the Nizam's razakar army to surrender without bloodshed.

He said that even after liberation from British slavery, the "cruel Nizam" ruled here for 399 days, "those 399 days were full of torture for the people of this region". Shah said that Patel liberated this area by respecting the sentiments of the people.

“Sardar Patel had said that a slave Hyderabad is like a stomach cancer for India and there could be no other way out except an operation and that is why he worked to liberate Hyderabad through police action,” Shah said.

The union minister said no government in the past 75 years has celebrated the historic 'Hyderabad Liberation Day' or planned programmes to remind the younger generation about this great day.

Owing to "appeasement policies", the previous governments were always scared and did not celebrate it, he said.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for starting a new tradition by celebrating the day since last year, he said it is a tribute to the martyrs of the Hyderabad Liberation struggle and it would inculcate a sense of patriotism among the younger generation.

Marking the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, Shah said the country has marched forward in realising the dreams of freedom fighters under the leadership of the PM during the last nine years.

India has now reached the fifth position in the world economy from the 11th place in 2014 and Modi has popularised the country’s culture, art and so on, through the G20 summit, he said.

The state of Hyderabad, which was under Nizam's rule, was annexed to the Union of India following a police action codenamed 'Operation Polo' that culminated on September 17, 1948.

Shah praised Sardar Patel, K M Munshi and all those who worked towards liberation of Hyderabad State.

Union Tourism Minister and BJP president in Telangana G Kishan Reddy also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, Shah extended greetings to the people of Telangana, Kalyana Karnataka, or the erstwhile Hyderabad Karnataka region of Karnataka, and the Marathwada region of Maharashtra, on Hyderabad Liberation Day. PTI SJR/VVK GDK VVK ANE