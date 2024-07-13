Political parties in J&K oppose Centre's move to give more powers to Lt Guv

Srinagar, Jul 13 (PTI) The political parties in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday voiced their strong opposition to the Centre's move to vest more powers to the lieutenant governor for taking decisions on matters related to police and all-India service officers.

While the National Conference and the PDP said the decision would "disempower" the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress termed it as the "murder of democracy" and the Apni Party urged all parties to shun differences and unitedly protest against the move.

National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah said the people of Jammu and Kashmir deserve better than a "powerless, rubber stamp" chief minister, who will have to beg the lieutenant governor to get a peon appointed.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, however, said the move was "another indicator that elections are around the corner in J&K".

"This is why a firm commitment laying out the timeline for restoration of full, undiluted statehood for J&K is a prerequisite for these elections. The people of J&K deserve better than powerless, rubber stamp CM who will have to beg the LG to get his/her peon appointed," he said.

NC chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq termed the decision "a blatant misuse of power" by the BJP-led government at the Centre to "disempower" the people.

"It is aimed only at weakening the democratic voice of the people of J-K. The Central government's preference of granting powers to an unelected lieutenant governor instead of an elected government is a clear attempt to undermine the future of a democratically elected government in J-K," he said.

Sadiq said the order shows how non-serious Delhi is to empower the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"We were promised by none less than the prime minister and the home minister of India that the statehood would be restored, this order nullifies all of that. This is saddening," he added.

Another former chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said the Centre wants to further disempower the people of Jammu and Kashmir by way of this new order.

"By way of this order, the government wants to convert J-K's assembly, which was once very powerful, into a municipality so that any government in J-K tomorrow does not have any power to even transfer its own employee or take action against anyone," Mufti said in a video released on her X handle.

She said the Centre has given powers to a lieutenant governor, who is an outsider and who does not know anything about the place.

"If you do not trust the people here, why have you kept them then? You talk of uniting another Kashmir (PoJK), but you have made the lives here miserable. Was this what Gandhi or Nehru promised to the people of J-K?" she said.

The PDP president appealed to the people of the country, especially the opposition parties to raise their voice against the Centre's move.

"I have said a number of times that J-K is a laboratory and whatever is happening with us, will happen with you tomorrow. When three ex-CMs were arrested and booked under PSA, you remained silent," she said, referring to her and Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah's detention in the wake of abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

"Then you saw what happened with Hemant Soren or Arvind Kejriwal. Today, if our constitution in J-K is being torn apart and excesses are being committed against us, such excesses can be committed against you as well.

"If this is happening with Kashmir, it can happen to Punjab or Maharashtra tomorrow. Wherever the BJP thinks it cannot form its government, they will do this. Then what will you do that time?" she warned.

I appeal to the people of Gandhi's country to save Jammu and Kashmir, she said.

"Are the people of J-K not your own? Do you only want its land? If you want the land only, then decide once for all. Take the land and do whatever you want to do, but do not disrespect or disempower us by snatching our rights.

I hope the opposition parties will not remain silent this time and will raise their voice," she added.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Vikar Rasool Wani termed the move a "murder of democracy".

"The murder of democracy in Jammu and Kashmir is evident before the restoration of proper democracy and statehood. MHA gave more powers, including the Police, Law and order, and the transfer of officers etc have been vested in the LG," Wani said on X.

Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari appealed to Jammu and Kashmir's political parties to shun differences and unitedly raise their voice against the Centre's move.

"This new decision aims at making the state hollow in which no powers will be left for an elected government... The people of Jammu and Kashmir do not support this," Bukhari said at a press conference here.

Bukhari, a former minister, said if the Centre wants to create a "powerless assembly" in Jammu and Kashmir, it will not be acceptable.

"If they want the chief minister to be a toothless tiger and befool the people, then I do not think this will solve any of the issues confronting the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

The Apni Party chief said this is not an issue that affects any one political party.

"We appeal to all parties to shun political differences and come together on this issue. If we cannot stand united today, then we will never be. We should ensure that the statehood that we get is not hollow and has all powers to serve people," he said.

"We have to be united to serve the interests of the people," Bukhari said.

The Centre has vested more powers in the lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir for taking decisions on police, officers of all-India services such as the IAS and the IPS, and giving sanctions for prosecution in various cases.

The decisions regarding the appointment of advocate general and other law officers, besides matters related to the anti-corruption bureau, will also be taken by the lieutenant governor.

The Union Home Ministry amended the rules under the Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which was enacted for the bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh while abrogating Article 370. PTI SSB AS AS