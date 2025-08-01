Political parties launching media outlets 'hurts journalism': Telangana CM

Hyderabad, Aug 1 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday criticised political parties for launching media outlets to serve their own interests, saying it "hurts journalism".

Speaking at the 10th anniversary celebrations of Telugu daily 'Nava Telangana', he recalled that political parties in the past founded newspapers to disseminate their ideology among people.

"But today, strange tendencies can be seen. Some parties start political party-owned media to cover up their irregularities, protect their wealth and tarnish the image of those questioning them..." he said.

Reddy remarked that political leaders can easily discern whether a reporter at a press conference is a genuine journalist or a political activist masquerading as one.

Reddy advised journalists to differentiate themselves from media persons affiliated to political parties.

"Today, somebody who does not know an alphabet says I am a journalist. If we ask him, he says I am a social media journalist. He identifies himself as a journalist," the Chief Minister said.

Reddy also said he may sometimes use disrespectful language against political opponents. He, however, claimed that this is a response to his rivals who use similar language.

The current media landscape is so complicated that it has become necessary for sincere journalists to conduct seminars and define what a journalist is.

Post Operation Sindoor, some social media influencers have been arrested for helping Pakistan, he pointed out.

Lauding the role of Communists in highlighting various public issues in undivided Andhra Pradesh, he likened them to "salt", which is essential for the taste of a dish.

Speaking in the context of Telangana and undivided Andhra Pradesh, he said Communists may not be able to win elections always, but they have the ability to play a role in dislodging a party from power. PTI SJR SJR ROH