Political parties, other organisations across UP condemn Pahalgam attack; Akhilesh hits out at BJP

Lucknow, Apr 23 (PTI) Political parties, bar associations and various other organisations across Uttar Pradesh have condemned the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, while Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the BJP over its reaction on the Pahalgam attack.

In a strongly worded post on social media platform X, Yadav accused the BJP of "politicising" the attack and "lacking genuine empathy" for the victims and their families.

"By publishing a childish advertisement on the extremely painful tragedy of Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP has proved that BJP leaders have zero sympathy for those who have lost their lives and whose families are in deep sorrow. Even if BJP removes this advertisement, even its staunch supporters will not forgive this sin," Yadav wrote.

Though Yadav did not specify which advertisement he was referring to, sources in the Samajwadi Party suggested that his comments were directed at social media posts shared by some official BJP handles, which claimed that the attackers in Pahalgam asked the victims their religion before opening fire.

Blaming the central government for alleged security lapses, Yadav said, "When the BJP government in Jammu and Kashmir has done everything according to its own will, then it cannot shirk its responsibility for the untimely deaths of so many people. It is the failure of the central government that it could not anticipate such a gruesome incident." Yadav also questioned the alleged "lack of adequate security measures" at Pahalgam, a well-known tourist destination. "If the BJP and their allies are encouraging tourists to visit Jammu and Kashmir, then why were adequate security arrangements not made beforehand?" he asked.

The BJP also hit out at the SP for "appeasement politics".

"It's not surprising for a party that has always engaged in appeasement politics to engage in politics even at this moment when we all should be speaking in one voice. But, I want to assure you, Akhilesh Yadav that unlike you, we won't engage in politics of appeasement. Rather our government will ensure a befitting reply to the perpetrators of this dastardly attack," UP BJP general secretary and party's Rajya Sabha MP Amarpal Maurya told PTI.

BJP units in several cities, including Lucknow, Unnao, Hapur and Jhansi, cancelled their planned party programmes for Wednesday as a mark of respect for the victims.

In Sant Kabir Nagar, the bar association held a protest and condolence meeting for those killed in Pahalgam. Association president Shashi Kumar Ojha announced a cessation of judicial work for the day and demanded swift action against the perpetrators.

Shahjahanpur witnessed protests by Hindu Jagran Manch workers, and their leader demanded immediate and "forceful retaliation" against the terrorists.

In Varanasi, Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple authorities lit a lamp in condolence and organised a Rudra Path for the peace of the victims' souls. Locals also gathered at the Varad Anjane Hanuman temple to light lamps and observe silence, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take "decisive action" against terrorism.

BJP Hapur district president Naresh Tomar condemned the attack and called for a strong action against Pakistan's alleged role.

The Hindu Jagran Manch in Hathras also staged a protest at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Memorial, burning an effigy of "Islamic terrorists".

In Meerut, both the Congress and the BJP announced separate tribute programmes to honour the victims.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association in Aligarh unequivocally condemned the attack as a "crime against humanity" and urged students from J-K studying across the country to remain calm and avoid unnecessary public presence or political debates. They also issued helpline numbers for students facing any possible threats following the terror attack.

Expressing anger and sadness over the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj called for "decisive action" against terrorism.

"Hindus have been continuously targeted since India's independence and partition. I condemn the brutal killing of Hindus in Pahalgam, they were targeted based on their religious identity. This act crosses all limits of civilisation and humanity," Maharaj said.

"Hindus have been continuously targeted since India's independence and partition. I condemn the brutal killing of Hindus in Pahalgam, they were targeted based on their religious identity. This act crosses all limits of civilisation and humanity," Maharaj said.

Speaking to journalists at his residence here, Maharaj asserted, "Till date, not a single example can be found anywhere in the world where Hindus have massacred Muslims in this manner. (CM) Yogi Adityanath is right in saying that a Muslim's house is safe among 100 Hindus, but 10 Hindus' house is not safe among 50 Muslims." He said that the central government "must take strict and decisive action against the terrorists and their masters to prevent future attacks." Terrorists struck at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others.