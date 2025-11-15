Political parties should address issues concerning women: Congress leader P Chidambaram

Chennai, Nov 15 (PTI) Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday said political parties should address issues concerning women and ensure greater development for them.

Noting that people were bound to vote during elections and it was common for political parties to garner votes during polls, he said the political parties, after coming to power, should discuss the issues concerning women and resolve them.

"People are bound to vote once in five years and political parties will seek votes during elections. But the parties should explain their political and economic policies to the people and strive for women's development wholeheartedly," he said.

Women should be provided financial strength and freed from family burden and societal restraints and helped to scale greater heights and even lead the nation, Chidambaram said while speaking at a function organised by the Mahila Congress here to commemorate former Prime Indira Gandhi’s birth anniversary.

Calling upon the women members of the Congress to draw inspiration from Indira Gandhi's courage and self-confidence, he said they would be in a position to lead the nation if they imbued the undaunted courage of the former Prime Minister.