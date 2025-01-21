Political parties should have code of conduct for lawmakers: Om Birla

Patna: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday said political parties should have a code of conduct for their lawmakers to uphold dignity of legislative bodies.

Addressing the valedictory session of the 85th All India Presiding Officers Conference, Birla said after the two-day deliberations the presiding officers have resolved to make legislative bodies the focal point of debate and discussion.

"All political parties should cooperate in upholding the dignity of the legislative bodies. This will be possible only when political parties have a code of conduct for its lawmakers," Birla said.

His remarks come in the backdrop of repeated disruptions witnessed in many legislative bodies.

The Lok Sabha Speaker said the presiding officers also resolved to bring in more efficiency in the functioning of legislative bodies by using technology.

Birla said Parliament will soon make available parliamentary debates from 1947 till day in 22 languages recognised in the eighth schedule of the Constitution.

He said all Vidhan Sabhas should also make efforts to make available debates since 1947 in Hindi and English and offered technological assistance from the parliamentary secretariat towards this.

The valedictory session of the conference was attended by Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, Bihar Assembly Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav, Bihar Legislative Council chairman Awdhesh Narayan Singh among others.