Political parties should maintain decorum during polls, EC to ensure fair play: CEC Kumar

New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday urged political parties to maintain decorum during elections and said the Election Commission would conduct checks to ensure free and fair polls.

Kumar was addressing a press conference to announce the schedule for the assembly polls in Delhi.

"We will check everyone for ensuring money-free elections. During recent polls, there was a hue and cry that some helicopters were checked. People even come down to threatening polling officers but we control ourselves because it disturbs the level playing field," Kumar said.

"The star campaigners and those in political campaigns are duty-bound to ensure that etiquette is followed... We will be very harsh. Star campaigners should not act in a way that discourages common voters," he said.

District magistrates and returning officers will ensure fair play and a level playing field for every candidate, he added.

"We will also request the political parties not to create undue pressure on the officials," Kumar said and added that the parties could ask for any explanation in writing.

Assembly polls in Delhi will be held on February 5 and the votes counted on February 8, Kumar announced on Tuesday.

Bypolls to two assembly constituencies -- Milkipur in Uttar Pradesh and Erode in Tamil Nadu -- will also be held on the same date.