Political parties that call themselves secular should come forward to frame laws against mob lynching: Jamiat

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Prominent Muslim organization Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Monday said all political parties, especially those who call themselves secular, should come forward and make laws against mob lynching.

The Muslim organization made the assertion after its delegation visited the house of Wasim Khan, who was allegedly beaten to death by a group of people in Rajasthan.

Wasim's family alleged that forest department personnel thrashed him and two others in Narol village on Thursday. Kotputli-Behror Superintendent of Police Ranjita Sharma denied it to be a case of mob lynching, stating that the injury marks on the body did not suggest so.

In his message, Jamiat president Maulana Arshad Madani expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the family of Wasim Khan.

He said the Jamiat will take all responsibility for the education and sponsorship of the orphaned children of Khan. It will also provide legal assistance to bring the criminals involved in this heinous murder to justice, Madani said.

The Jamiat president said it is a pity that despite the strict directives of the Supreme Court, this brutality is not stopping.

Mob violence is not a community-specific issue but a political issue. It can only be solved politically, so all political parties, especially those who call themselves secular, should come forward and take practical steps to legislate against it, Madani said.

Mere statement of condemnation is not enough, he added.