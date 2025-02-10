Political parties that fail to keep promises are ultimately rejected: BJP

Srinagar, Feb 10 (PTI) The BJP on Monday said the results of the Delhi Assembly elections have shown that people reject the political parties, which fail to keep their poll promises after coming to power.

"Delhi's verdict is clear. The governments that fail to keep the promises they make in their manifestos are ultimately rejected by people," J&K BJP chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi told reporters here.

Sethi said the outcome of the Delhi elections is an evidence that when promises remain unfulfilled, voters do not hesitate to choose an alternative.

He said the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir has successfully delivered on 95 promises made in its 2014 manifesto.

"For the past 75 years, the politics of Jammu and Kashmir has deviated from the path of genuine development, leaving the people disillusioned by unkept promises," he added.

Sethi took a dig at the National Conference (NC), saying none of the promises made by the ruling party have been fulfilled.

"The NC pledged benefits such as free electricity and ration for people. Yet, in just over four months, these promises have not materialized. Clearly, the NC lacks a concrete roadmap to address the needs and aspirations of people," he said. PTI MIJ AS AS