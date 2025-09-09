Political ploy, hurdles, risks could not stop development of TN, says CM

Chennai, Sep 9 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday claimed that many risks, numerous hurdles, and scheming politics could not come in the way of his government or stop the development of the state, which has become a growth engine.

The state is number one in all indices, and this was because of the principles of social justice, equality, federalism, and inclusive development of the Dravidian model of governance, he said.

His government ensured a double-digit economic growth. "We have a goal. By 2030, Tamil Nadu should become a one trillion dollar economy. And we are chasing this goal. I am sure we will achieve it in Dravidian Model 2.0," Stalin, who is the president of the DMK, said virtually addressing the India Today South Conclave 2025, in Coimbatore.

He further said, "Our road map is clear. That is why investments are coming towards Tamil Nadu like never before for industrial development. Coimbatore, where you are gathered today, is one of the main centers of this development." His government was implementing several pilot programmes for students and youth with foresight and vision to build a strong future for Tamil Nadu.

"There were so many risks, so many hurdles, so many scheming politics but they could not stop the development of Tamil Nadu based on the Dravidian model," Stalin said and added that his aim was to ensure equal opportunities.

Some who were unable to tolerate the development of Tamil Nadu spread slander on his government. "But we continued our journey ignoring them," he said.

He argued that cooperative federalism, and including education in the states' list would make the states strong. A single education policy might not be appropriate for the entire country.

His government had to wage legal battles to get its due rights from the Centre.

He recalled the government's efforts to save the sinking Kariyachalli island in the Gulf of Mannar and pointed out that actor Amitabh Bhachchan had mentioned about the government initiative in his show "Kaun Banega Crorepati." "Tamil Nadu's journey towards a planned development path that leaves no one behind will continue. We will take steps to make Tamil Nadu the best in the world," the chief minister said. PTI JSP KH