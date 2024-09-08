Political power can be inherited, but wisdom can't: CM Adityanath slams Akhilesh

Lucknow, Sep 8 (PTI) Attacking Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over dynastic politics, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said political power can be inherited but wisdom cannot.

Targeting the SP chief, CM Adityanath said those who previously viewed power as their ''bapauti" (family property) are now resorting to "conspiracies and creating chaos" to regain power.

Adityanath said that during the SP's rule, criminal elements ran parallel governments and law enforcement was under their control.

Earlier goons used to chase police, but after the formation of the BJP government in 2017, the situation has changed, he said, adding now swift action is taken against criminals and "unka 'Ram Naam Satya' ho jata hai (They are sent on their last journey)," he said.

Heart as well as brain is needed to run a government, he said, adding "Satta virasat mein mil sakti hai par buddhi nahin (Power can be inherited but wisdom cannot)." ''Those who used to consider power as their 'bapauti' (family property) have started realising that they will never return to Uttar Pradesh, that is why they are trying to conspire. They (SP) are trying to create anarchy. They have nothing to do with development and the safety of daughters and businessmen," he added.

Adityanath was addressing a gathering after inaugurating and laying foundation stone of 6,778 development projects worth Rs 1,231 crore in Katehari.

Mafias used to run a "parallel government" before 2017 (during SP rule) in the state, the chief minister said.

On SP chief terming the encounter of Mangesh Yadav, who was allegedly involved in loot at a jeweller's shop in Sultanpur, Adityanath said, "You tell me, if a dacoit is killed in an encounter with the police then the Samajwadi Party feels bad. You ask these people what should have happened." Akhilesh had alleged the encounter was fake.

On Ayodhya rape issue, in which an SP leader was arrested, Adityanath said, "They are shameless people. The SP is not ready for action against the criminal." He also mentioned the Kannauj case, where Nawab Singh Yadav, a former SP leader was arrested in a rape case, alleging they (SP) are defending those who were involved in the rape of a minor.

"This is real identity of the SP," he added.

He said, "You (people) all know where the mafias have gone one by one after 2017. Uttar Pradesh has become mafia free. Those who used to create hindrances in festivals and celebrations are all gone.

"Now festivals are being celebrated peacefully. Those who used to pose a threat to the safety of daughters and traders have all disappeared and those who are left, must also be preparing for their final journey," he said.

Adityanath accused the SP, Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party governments of doing nothing but appeasement during their regimes.

"No event was allowed to be organised during the rule of these parties. Neither Holi, nor Deepawali, nor Dussehra, nor Durga Puja, nor Nag Panchami, nor Krishna Janmashtami and Shivratri... you could not celebrate any festival peacefully," he said.

The chief minister appealed to the people for their full support in the upcoming by-election for the Katehari Assembly seat, which has fallen vacant as sitting SP MLA Lalji Verma resigned after being elected to the Lok Sabha.