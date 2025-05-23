Political row between CPI(M), UDF continues over damage to sections of NH-66

Thiruvananthapuram, May 23 (PTI) The political row between the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala and the opposition Congress-led UDF over the recent collapse of a portion of National Highway-66 in Malappuram during heavy rains in the state continued on Friday, with both side levelling accusations against each other.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and state Public Works Department (PWD) Minister P A Mohammed Riyas contended that the UDF was "overjoyed" with the damage to various sections of the NH-66 in the rains and was hoping that the development of the highway will be obstructed.

Vijayan said that such "dreams" of the opposition will not be realised.

He also claimed that some BJP leaders were also attempting to portray the damage to the roads as a failure of the state government.

Both the CM and Riyas said that the incidents of damage to the roads were unfortunate and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will take the necessary further action in connection with that.

Vijayan said that it was the responsibility of the NHAi to take action and not of the PWD.

Riyas alleged that the development of the NH-66 was delayed due to the then Congress-led UDF government's inefficiency.

He also said that the state government and the LDF were forced to post reels about the NH development on social media due to lack of cooperation from the news media.

Hitting back, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan said that it was good that the CM admitted that the state government has no role in the NH development.

The Congress leader also encouraged the PWD minister to post more reels on social media about the cracks in the NH at allegedly more than 50 places in the state.

Satheesan said that in the current situation no action was being taken against anyone in the central government with regard to the collapse of the NH-66 portion at Malappuram or cracks in the road in other places.

However, when there was a report of faults in the Palarivattom bridge, the then government had ordered a vigilance probe against the concerned minister.

"Here the cracks are being filled with bitumen. Nothing else is happening," he claimed.

Referring to Riyas' comment that the opposition was overjoyed with the damages to the NH sections, Satheesan said it was not true.

"We are not happy. We had told them right from the start that the construction of the highway was unscientific and faulty. But no one heeded our warning. Now big rains are coming and the cracks will only get bigger," he said.

He also claimed that the soil composition in Kerala changes from place to place and the NH development work was carried out without doing any soil tests.

"All this is because of a lack of coordination between the state government and the NHAI and Centre," he claimed.

Regarding the allegation that the project got delayed due to the UDF, he said that back then the land prices were so low, it would have been an injustice to acquire people's land and that is why they were opposed to it.

He contended that the land acquisition became easier after the UPA government enacted the Right to Fair Compensation Act.

"Subsequently, the land acquisition became easier and even we did not oppose it," he claimed.

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court on Friday sought an interim report from the NHAI in connection with the road collapse.

The court told NHAI that people have been patiently waiting a long time for the project and Kerala was not happy with the incidents of damage to the roads.

The NHAI told the court that, if necessary, structural changes will be made to the construction of the NH.

It also admitted that there were some mistakes in the NH construction and that it will move forward with the work after resolving them.

The political blame game erupted following the collapse of a section of the under-construction National Highway 66, the appearance of cracks in parts of the road, and soil slips in areas where hills had been levelled for construction in central and northern Kerala after continuous rainfall earlier this week.

The incidents were reported from Thrissur, Malappuram, and Kannur districts. PTI HMP COR HMP SA