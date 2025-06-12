Congress faces fire in Kerala over Jamaat-e-Islami ties: CPI(M) demands Priyanka Gandhi’s stand

Malappuram(Kerala): The political row over the Jamaat-e-Islami's support for the Congress-led UDF continued in Kerala with the ruling CPI(M) on Thursday seeking a clarification on the matter from Congress general secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan, speaking to reporters here, said that Vadra, who was coming to campaign for the Congress candidate in the Nilambur assembly by-poll, was obligated to tell the people about her stand with regard to her party's alleged ties with the Jamaat-e-Islami.

He said that such a clarification from her and the Congress leadership was important in view of the secular stand taken by her party, mother Sonia Gandhi and brother Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief Sunny Joseph said that the UDF will accept all the support offered to it in order to win the Nilambur by-poll as it is a political fight against the LDF's allegedly anti-people policies.

The issue had sparked heated exchanges on June 10 and escalated further on Wednesday as leaders from the CPI(M), Congress, and BJP traded barbs over past alliances and national security concerns.

The controversy centers on whether secular parties should accept the backing of organisations like Jamaat-e-Islami-backed Welfare Party and the People's Democratic Party (PDP), led by controversial cleric Abdul Nasar Madani.

While the Welfare Party has backed the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in the Nilambur by-poll, the CPI(M) headed-Left Democratic Front (LDF) enjoys the support of the PDP.

The BJP has alleged that both the Congress and the CPI(M) were compromising the nation's security by aligning with Jamaat-e-Islami and the PDP.

The row erupted after the Welfare Party announced support for UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath in the June 19 Nilambur bypoll, calling it a chance for voters to respond to nine years of what it sees as damaging Left rule in Kerala.