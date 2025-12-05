Political, security situation in Bangladesh remains dynamic and evolving: Govt tells Parliament

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) The political and security situation in Bangladesh remains "dynamic and evolving", and New Delhi is "closely monitoring" all developments there which may have a bearing on India's interests, the Centre told Parliament on Friday.

In a written response, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh also said the government maintains a "constant vigil" along the border and continues to undertake "appropriate measures" towards ensuring India's safety and security.

The Ministry of External Affairs was asked details related to the prevailing political and security situation in Bangladesh.

Singh said, "The political and security situation in Bangladesh remains dynamic and evolving." India and Bangladesh share multi-faceted, and deep-rooted bilateral ties, underpinned by decades of close engagement, which provides the foundation for continuing bilateral interactions, he said.

"The government of India closely monitors all developments in Bangladesh that may have a bearing on India's interests and on broader regional peace and security, and continues to take all necessary measures to safeguard India's national interests," the MoS added.