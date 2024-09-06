'Political selfishness' over statues of kings, maharaja not correct, says Mayawati

Lucknow, Sep 6 (PTI) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Friday said that people should think positively about any matter related to kings, maharaja, saints and gurus belonging to any community or religion but "political selfishness" is not right.

Mayawati was referring to the collapse of the statue of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on August 26 in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg.

In a series of posts X, Mayawati said, "The installation of their statues and naming them should be done with a positive attitude not with any kind of malicious or political selfishness hidden behind them, which is visible now. Very unfortunate," she said.

The BSP chief said, "Like Maharashtra, in any other state, if a statue falls, strict action should be taken against the concerned officials, and no politics should be done under its guise, this would be better." The statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a fort in Sindhudurg district eight months ago. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde blamed the "strong winds" as the reason behind its collapse.

The collapse of the statue triggered a huge political row ahead of assembly elections in Maharashtra with the opposition targeting the Shinde-led government.

On Wednesday, the sculptor-contractor Jaydeep Apte wanted in connection with the collapse of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji, was arrested from Kalyan in Thane district.