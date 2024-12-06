Political slugfest starts as fake doctor scam accused found to be ex-Cong leader

Ahmedabad, Dec 6 (PTI) The BJP in Gujarat on Friday targeted Congress after it came to light that a kingpin of a fake medical degree racket once headed the Opposition party's doctors' cell in Surat.

Advertisment

State Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi, however, said Rasesh Gujarathi, arrested on Thursday, had been removed from the post in 2021.

"Rasesh Gujarathi used to give degree certificates to bogus doctors. This Congress leader helped many anti-social elements get the label of doctor by taking money," Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi told reporters in Surat on Friday.

On Thursday, police arrested 13 persons including Gujarathi, his associate B M Rawat and ten other medical practitioners who allegedly possessed fake Bachelor of Electro-Homeopathy Medicine and Surgery (BEMS) degrees.

Advertisment

Allopathic and homoeopathic medicines, injections, syrup bottles and certificates were also seized from their clinics.

Gujarathi and Ahmedabad-resident Rawat, under the façade of `Board Of Electro Homeopathic Medicine, Ahmedabad', were selling bogus BEMS degrees for Rs 70,000, police said.

They had sold degree certificates to nearly 1,500 individuals, some of them only 10th pass, said an official.

Advertisment

On Friday, a letter of Gujarathi's appointment as chairman of the Congress' Surat city doctors' cell in 2019 circulated on social media.

Dr Hemang Vasavada, then chairman of the party's state doctors' cell who had signed the letter, said Gujarathi was not facing any criminal case at the time.

BJP spokesperson Yagnesh Dave, however, tried to corner the opposition party over the issue.

Advertisment

"Rasesh Gujarathi was running a factory of bogus doctors. Why are Congress leaders silent? Congress always tries to politicise every issue. Unlike them, the BJP never favoured any wrongdoer. We believe the guilty must be punished, irrespective of party affiliation. And our government took action against many such scamsters," he said.

In a statement, Doshi said Gujarathi must face action if he had done anything wrong.

"Gujarathi was removed from the post in 2021. At present, he is not holding any post or responsibility in the party. Law must take its own course. Congress never tries to protect the guilty. But, it seems that this issue has given oxygen to the BJP," he said.

Advertisment

"BJP is known for protecting scamsters and people of Gujarat have been seeing this for the last 20 years. BJP leaders remain silent on rampant corruption across the state and many BJP leaders were found involved in scams," Doshi claimed. PTI PJT PD KRK