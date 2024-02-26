Political strategist, entrepreneur P K D Nambiar passes away

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Political strategist and entrepreneur P K D Nambiar passed away last week after battling cancer for more than two years, his family said on Monday.

Nambiar, the founder and chairman of the Nambiar Group and Managing Director of Flags Communications and B-Square solutions, breathed his last at the age of 47 on February 23.

"After nearly two years of valiantly battling cancer, he remained vibrant in spirit and filled with light energy until his final breath," Ayush Nambiar, the late entrepreneur's son, said in a statement.

Nambiar began his entrepreneurial journey at the age of 20 and went on to become one of the most visible political strategists and television personalities actively participating in political debates with his unique style and originality, which made him a sought-after personality in business, political and media circles. He is the author of the highly acclaimed book 'You Too Can Be A Brand' and received several awards for his leadership, innovation, business excellence and philanthropy. PTI SKU AS AS