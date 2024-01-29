Political vendetta to delegitimise Soren; not being in house doesn't mean fleeing: Family

Ranchi, Jan 29 (PTI) As speculations are doing the rounds about Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's whereabouts in the wake of ED summons to him and agency sleuths visiting his Delhi residence, a family member of his termed the narratives "designed" to delegitimise the JMM leader's position.

The family member, who did not wish his identity to be revealed, told PTI that a false narrative was being set despite repeated communication to ED and compliance to the summons including willingness to "record his statement on January 31, 2024 at 1 pm at his residence." An Enforcement Directorate team on Monday visited the residence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in Delhi in connection with a money laundering investigation in an alleged land fraud case. The ED had questioned him at his official residence in Ranchi for over seven hours on January 20 and had issued a fresh summons to him for this week.

"It is a political vendetta. Not being in the house is not equivalent to fleeing. If a person is not in his residence, he can be anywhere. This is not a warrant that he has to be available. He is in Delhi and will reach Ranchi tonight or on Tuesday," the family member told PTI.

"In spite of sending repeated communications and compliance to the summons on his (CM) side, they are acting in haste… It is designed to malign his image and build a media narrative that is being played to delegitimise his position," the family member said.

The person said Soren is well and doing fine and was throughout in Delhi busy with his own work.

Soren, 48, who is also the executive president of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), left for the national capital on January 27 night while his scheduled government events in the state on Monday were cancelled without any explanation.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in key government installations here, including the CM House, Raj Bhavan and central government offices, when the ED team reached the residence of Soren in Delhi.

The investigation pertains to a "huge racket of illegal change of ownership of land by the mafia" in Jharkhand, according to the agency.

Soren travelled to the national capital on Saturday night, triggering speculations.

His trip to Delhi came in the backdrop of the ED asking him whether he would be available for questioning on either January 29 or January 31.

Soren's party JMM has been staging protests against ED summons to Soren. PTI NAM NN