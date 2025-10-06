'Political violence': BJP slams CM Mamata over attack on party leaders in Bengal's Jalpaiguri

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) The BJP on Monday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the attack on its leaders in Jalpaiguri, calling it "political violence" at the behest of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

BJP MP Khagen Murmu, a tribal leader, was injured on Monday, after he and party MLA Sankar Ghosh were allegedly heckled by locals after they visited the flood-affected Nagrakata area in north Bengal's Jalpaiguri district to take stock of the situation.

Ghosh shared a video on social media of a blood-stained Murmu before being rushed to the hospital, claiming that they were pushed and their vehicle was vandalised by locals at Nagrakata area.

Condemning the attack, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi alleged the "murderous attack" on the party leaders was carried out at the behest of the ruling TMC.

"It's political violence," the BJP Rajya Sabha MP told a press conference here at the party headquarters.

With the kind of violence and other incidents happening in West Bengal under the TMC rule, it appears to have become the "state of Shaeed Huseyn Suhrawardi," Trivedi charged.

Suhrawardi is the former prime minister of Pakistan.

"It's no more Bengal of Sri Aurobindo, Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, Swami Vivekananda, Vivekanand, Ravindra Nath Tagore," he added.

Taking on Banerjee, the BJP leader alleged that the West Bengal chief minister has crossed all limits of "insensitivity".

"While much of North Bengal is reeling under floods, chief minister Mamata Banerjee is seen participating in the celebrations in the video… Bengal is drowning, Mamata is dancing," he charged.

Trivedi alleged that the BJP leaders were attacked "perhaps" because Banerjee has sensed her party's defeat in the assembly polls due next year.

"The dastardly incident that happened in West Bengal today was the swan song of democracy," he said.

"We are confident that people of West Bengal understand this conspiracy and they will give a befitting reply in elections," he added. PTI PK PK KSS KSS