'Political vultures': Hemant Soren accuses BJP of fostering communal tension

Jamtara, Sep 18 (PTI) Accusing the BJP of fostering communal tension across the country, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday said the time has come to throw the "political vultures" that want to create a separate state with parts of Jharkhand into the "sea of Gujarat".

Without naming Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, one of the BJP's in-charge for Jharkhand, Soren called him an "imported leader", and alleged he was going all out to destroy the social fabric of the state.

"These political vultures of BJP now want to create a separate state by combining Santhal Pargana, and (parts of) Bihar and Bengal. Such people need to be packed in a sack and thrown into the sea of Gujarat. On one side there is a group of capitalists, on the other side there are the poor... They will be given a befitting reply for their conspiracies," he said while addressing a function in Jamtara.

Claiming that a "gang from Gujarat" was hell-bent on fostering communal tension across the country, Soren alleged they sow the seeds of hate by "importing" leaders from other states.

Soren attacked the BJP's proposed 'Parivartan Yatra' ahead of the assembly elections, and claimed that it would be used to instigate communal discord.

"They would travel from village to village and panchayat to panchayat to propagate the notion that Hindus are under threat. They will create divisions among Hindus and Muslims as well as between tribal and non-tribal communities to incite conflict," he alleged.

Soren claimed the BJP did "Hindu-Muslim politics" during the Lok Sabha polls, resulting in a significant setback.

He claimed similar would be the result in the assembly elections in the state due later this year.

The CM said his government was working to provide 20 lakh houses under its Abua Awas scheme, and as the elections were approaching, the Centre promised 1.5 lakh houses to the poor of Jharkhand.

"Twenty lakh people were left out of the central scheme... BJP has no answer to it. This is the group of businessmen who will not provide money to the poor and rather indulge in increasing prices to take money from your pocket," he said.

The CM unveiled 298 projects worth over Rs 500 crore for Jamtara and Dumka districts and interacted with beneficiaries of the Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojana.

"We want to ensure that our government is not just run from Ranchi but from the villages," he said, emphasising the importance of direct communication with people. PTI SAN/NAM SOM