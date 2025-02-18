Political will, not state capacity, is key to public service delivery: AAP leader Jasmine Shah

New Delhi, February 18 (PTI) Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Jasmine Shah said that political will, rather than state capacity, is the binding constraint for efficient public service delivery in India.

Shah said this while launching his book 'The Delhi Model' at the Harvard India Conference on February 15 in the USA, an official statement from AAP said.

The book, which was launched in India in mid-December, explores AAP's governance model with a focus on health, education, and innovation in service delivery.

According to the statement, the book was unveiled at Harvard University in the presence of Professor Gautam Nair from Harvard Kennedy School and Yamini Aiyer, former President of the Centre for Policy Research and Visiting Fellow at Brown University.

The launch drew participation from Harvard faculty, students and professionals from across the US, it added.

Speaking at the event, Shah pointed out that despite India's economic growth, human development indicators have lagged.

"In the last decade, India's rank on the UN Human Development Index fell from 130th to 134th. The AAP government in Delhi has shown that economic growth and human development do not have to be at odds. Investing in health and education is the surest way to create sustainable economic progress," he said.

He also cited examples of how Delhi's health and education sectors were transformed under former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"Through initiatives such as doorstep delivery of over 100 public services, shutting down Regional Transport Offices (RTOs), and automating driving tests, the AAP government demonstrated that governance can be made more efficient by leveraging technology and innovation." Gautam Nair lauded The Delhi Model for bringing a renewed focus on human capital development. "This book offers an insightful perspective on governance and the role of the state in modern India," he said.

The Harvard India Conference, jointly organized by Harvard Kennedy School and Harvard Business School, brings together leading Indian thinkers from government, business, and civil society, the statement said.

The book launch highlights the growing global interest in alternative governance models that prioritise social welfare alongside economic progress, it added. PTI MHS ARD ARD