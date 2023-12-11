Political will to uplift SCs and STs lacking before 2014, says Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Dehradun, Dec 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi began new experiments to steer Scheduled Castes, Dalits and tribal communities on the path of development while governments before 2014 lacked the political will to work to uplift these sections, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Monday.

"Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, not only the Centre but also state governments are making schemes with the interest of these sections in mind," Dhami said at a conference of Scheduled Caste people's representatives.

The budgetary allocation for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) welfare has increased year after year, Dhami said at the event.

Villages with 50 per cent SC/ST population were adopted to be developed as model villages and given priority in schemes such as the Ujjwala Yojana and Ayushman Bharat Yojana, the Uttarakhand chief minister added.

Before the abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir was the only state where people from SC/ST communities did not get the benefits of reservation. With its abrogation, they have begun to get these benefits, Dhami further said. Dhami said Ram Nath Kovind and Droupadi Murmu becoming presidents was the realisation of the vision of Dr BR Ambedkar and Deen Dayal Upadhyay, for whom the rise of a nation meant transition of the person on the last rung of the social ladder to the seat of power.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, their vision is being turned into reality. The next chief minister of Chhattisgarh also represents a tribal area. It is respecting India's democratic values and ideals," Dhami said. PTI ALM SZM