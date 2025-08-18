Bhiwani teacher murder: Public hits streets as law and order ‘crumbles’ under Saini

Chandigarh: The opposition parties on Sunday slammed the BJP-led Haryana government over the killing of a 19-year-old playschool teacher, alleging that the murder was proof of a breakdown of law and order under the saffron party.

Manisha was found dead with her throat slit in a field in Singhani village, Bhiwani district, on August 13. She had been missing since August 11, after leaving school to inquire about admission at a nearby nursing college and failing to return home.

Manisha's family members, who accused the police of delaying the registration of a complaint, have refused to cremate her until her killer is arrested.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said an investigation into the matter is underway and strict action will be taken against the culprits.

Meanwhile, the opposition slammed the Saini government for "breakdown of law and order" and said women are not safe under the BJP rule.

Congress general secretary and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja said the murder has shaken the entire nation.

"This is not just a heinous crime, but also a stark example of the collapse of law and order in the state," she said in a statement.

Selja also highlighted the allegation that police failed to act when Manisha's family went to them for help.

"... police brushed off the matter, saying, 'the girl must have run away, she will return on her own'. Had the police acted in time, perhaps Manisha would have been alive today," she said.

The former Union minister said, "The Congress Party believes that the suspension of a few police personnel and the transfer of the SP is nothing but eyewash. The real culprits are still roaming free."

"Today, the entire state is asking: Are Haryana's daughters safe? The BJP government must answer this question," she added.

On Friday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini ordered the transfer of the superintendent of police and suspension of five police personnel in Bhiwani over the murder.

Speaking to reporters at Thanesar Anaj Mandi in Kurukshetra on Sunday evening, Saini said Manisha is like a daughter, and it is the government's responsibility to ensure justice for her and her family.

Saini said that the police are conducting an investigation, and all those involved in the crime won't be spared.

Strict action will be taken against the culprits, he said.

Saini said that he is receiving updates from the police at regular intervals and added that several individuals are being questioned in connection with the case.

Indian National Lok Dal president Abhay Singh Chautala termed Manisha's murder a "black spot" and said that it exposed the BJP and its Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao slogan.

"The situation in the state today is such that Haryana has become one of the most unsafe states for women. Expecting the safety of daughters under the BJP government is futile," he said.

Aam Aadmi Party national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda said the brutal murder has shaken the residents of the state, but the government remains apathetic.

The party also demanded a public report on kidnapping and missing persons, and accountability for women's safety.

"Criminals are operating with impunity, ransom calls are being made from jails, yet the CM remains a mute spectator," Dhanda alleged in a statement.

Citing police data, he claimed that more than 4,100 people went missing in the first half of 2025, an average of 45 disappearances per day, while kidnapping cases have crossed the 1,000-mark.

The National Human Rights Commission has already sought a response from the state DGP, he said.

In Jind alone, 17 murders took place in a month, Dhanda said, adding that crimes against women in districts like Hisar and Rohtak reflect "administrative paralysis."

On Sunday, scores of villagers from Bhiwani blocked the Delhi-Pilani road demanding the arrest of the murderer.

In Bhiwani, a police officer told reporters that six teams had been formed to investigate the case.

Manisha's post-mortem was conducted by a board of doctors of PGIMS hospital at Rohtak, he said.

The officer said a concrete opinion regarding the cause of death can be determined only once a viscera report comes from the Forensic Sciences Laboratory.

On Saturday, a mahapanchayat was held near Dhigawa Mandi in Bhiwani, demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits.

Haryana minister Shruti Choudhry on Sunday told reporters in Bhiwani that the chief minister was monitoring the investigation.

Manisha's friend Pinky, who was her classmate in class 12, told reporters that Manisha was always very calm and very well behaved.

She said it was shocking that anyone would have harmed her.

A female resident from Manisha's village alleged that had the police acted fast, maybe her life could have been saved.