Politicians, govt officials pick up brooms in Indore as sanitation workers observe annual holiday

Indore, Aug 18 (PTI) People from all walks of life, including politicians and government officials, were seen sweeping the streets of Indore on Monday, as sanitation workers in the city observed an annual holiday.

Sanitation workers are given a holiday the day after the Goga Navami festival every year.

Indore's Lok Sabha MP Shankar Lalwani swept the Rajwada Square, the heart of the city.

"Thousands of Swachhata Mitras (sanitation workers) of Indore keep the city clean with their tireless efforts every season. On their day off, we Indore residents contribute to cleanliness by sweeping prominent locations ourselves," he said.

Lalwani pointed out that public participation is the biggest reason for Indore being chosen as the cleanest city of the country for the eighth consecutive time in the National Sanitation Survey.

State Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and city Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava were among the leaders who swept prominent places under the Indore Municipal Corporation's 'Swachhata Maha-Janbhagidari Abhiyan'.

Apart from local MLAs, councillors and government officials, hundreds of representatives from social organisations and NGOs also participated in this campaign. PTI HWP MAS ARU