Politicians master art of combining digital and traditional campaigns to win polls

Kolkata: The 2024 Lok Sabha elections, qualified by experts as by far the most expensive democratic exercise in the history of India where poll-related spending by political parties could exceed a jaw-dropping Rs 1.35 lakh-crore, have emerged as a space where social media and other digital platforms are formidable campaign instruments.

With about a third of that booty earmarked for communication, political parties are harnessing the power of these platforms to intimately connect with voters to amplify their agendas.

In West Bengal though, it seems candidates across the board aren't ready to give up on the traditional campaign methods just yet with parties displaying an overt preference for a mix and match of tried-and-tested mass outreach methods with those of the digital age.

Veteran Trinamool Congress leader Saugata Roy, representing West Bengal's Dum Dum Lok Sabha seat, emphasises the importance of traditional campaigning over digital methods. He believes in the value of face-to-face interactions, distributing leaflets, and engaging with voters directly.

"I believe in traditional campaigning. People want to see the candidates in the fray. They want to see and talk to the nominees," Roy told PTI.

"Dum Dum is different from other constituencies. Here we are distributing leaflets among voters, visiting the localities. In addition, we have wall graffitis with the party's messages written on them," the septuagenarian leader said.

According to the experienced leader, digital campaigning may be popular elsewhere, but not in Dum Dum.

"Traditional method of campaigning is very important. All the country's top leaders including the PM are touring across the nation to address rallies," Roy said.

His opponent CPI(M)'s Sujan Chakraborty shares this sentiment, preferring door-to-door campaigns and personal interactions despite the scorching weather.

Both parties employ traditional tactics like songs, poems, and street performances to convey their messages.

Though both parties are poles apart as far as their ideologies are concerned, the candidates are like-minded regarding campaigning.

"I believe in door-to-door campaigns in spite of the hot and sultry weather. I campaign on foot for three to four hours in the morning," he said.

Besides visiting localities, he is making it a point to visit local markets, shops and meeting people personally.

"All the tested and tried formulae of campaigning through songs, poetries, rhymes and street plays are being used to spread the party’s message to people," Chakraborty said.

"At times, I am also organising road shows," he said.

However, some candidates recognise the significance of online campaigning, particularly in reaching out to the youth.

Saira Shah Halim, the CPI(M) candidate for Dakshin Kolkata Lok Sabha seat, highlights the use of digital technology and AI to engage with first-time voters.

"We are using digital technology to the hilt. We are also using artificial intelligence (AI). The stress on digital campaigning is to reach out to the youth, especially the first time voters," she said.

A large section of the population, especially first-time voters and people in the age group between 20 and 50 use social media excessively, she said.

Halim, who is very excited about digital campaigning, feels traditional campaigning is equally important and cannot be ignored.

Yet, amidst this digital push, traditional campaigning methods retain their allure.

West Bengal's media co-incharge of BJP Kalicharan Shaw emphasises the effectiveness of traditional approaches, such as using folk music and engaging with commuters on local trains.

"We have used 'Baul sangeet' while campaigning. Candidates such as Agnimitra Paul, Soumitra Khan and Locket Chatterjee even campaigned in local trains. The stress is more on traditional campaigns," he said.

According to Trinamool Congress sources, it is a mix and match of both traditional and digital campaigns.

Overall, there's a consensus among parties that a blend of traditional and digital campaigning is necessary. Candidates are actively engaging with voters through various activities, from sharing meals to playing cricket, all while utilizing social media to amplify their efforts.

In essence, while the digital realm offers new avenues for outreach, the personal touch of traditional campaigning remains indispensable in connecting with voters.

CPI(M)'s Jadavpur Lok sabha nominee Srijan Bhattacharya said both traditional and digital campaigns are important. He, however, feels that personal touch is extremely necessary as it is more appealing.

"Digital campaigning can be a big supplement but cannot be the stress point if you are reaching out to 18 lakh people. Meetings, processions, meet the candidate and similar programmes help a candidate to connect better with the voters," he said.