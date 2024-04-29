Politics behind sexual abuse charges against me and my MP son: H D Revanna

Bengaluru: JD(S) MLA and former minister H D Revanna on Monday said he was open to an investigation over the allegations of sexual abuse involving his son and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna and himself, and said they were ready to face action in accordance with law, if the charges are proved.

Alleging that there was "politics" behind the issue, the elder son of JD(S) patriarch and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda said his son Prajwal Revanna would "join" the probe "whenever he is asked to".

Several video clips allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna sexually abusing hundreds of women had started making the rounds in Hassan in recent days.

The government has constituted an SIT to probe the alleged sexual abuse of hundreds of women by the MP.

Prajwal is the NDA candidate in Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, which went to the polls on April 26.

Also, a case of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation was registered on Sunday against the father-son duo -- Revanna along with Prajwal Revanna -- at the Holenarasipur police station in the Hassan district based on a complaint by a woman who worked in their household.

"We are here, we will face it legally... Some four or five years (old) thing they have got it now and booking case...I will not react to this issue, as the case has been given to SIT and their investigation should not be hindered," H D Revanna told reporters here.

When it was pointed out that an FIR has been registered against him too, he said, "There is politics, I don't want to comment. They (Congress) are in government and they will do whatever they want." He further said, "All these things are not just today, the Deve Gowda family in the last 40 years (has been targeted by) Congress. CoD (now CID), Lokayukta probe, we have been facing for the last 40 years... I don't want to react to anything...let them take action in accordance with law," he said, adding that he hasn't spoken to Deve Gowda on the issue.

Responding to some Congress leaders' claims calling it the biggest sex scandal, he said, "If it is, let them investigate. They have formed SIT...we will see what happens in accordance with law." The police have information that Prajwal has fled the country, after the voting was over on April 26, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s office, which announced the SIT probe.

Questioned about Prajwal's whereabouts, H D Revanna said, "Normally he had to go (without saying where), and he has gone. Did he know they will file an FIR and constitute an SIT? He will come when called for investigation."