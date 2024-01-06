Politics being done in name of Ram temple: Bihar Minister

Ranchi: Politics was being done in the country in the name of Ram temple, Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary alleged on Saturday.

Choudhary, the JD(U) in charge of Jharkhand, said price rise and unemployment are the biggest problems in the country at present.

"Some people want to patent Lord Ram for their benefit. It is good that the temple of Lord Ram is being built but doing politics over it is not good," said Choudhary, who is Bihar's Building Construction Minister.

He was in Ranchi to review the preparations for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's rally in Ramgarh on January 21.

"Price rise and unemployment are the biggest problems in the country. The price of 1 kg pulse increased from Rs 65 to Rs 185. Many people are deprived of pulses now. Discussions should also be held on these issues," he said.

Choudhary claimed that over 50,000 people would attend Kumar's rally in Ramgarh.

He said the party is more eager to strengthen its organisation in the state, rather than focussing on the number of seats it wants to contest.