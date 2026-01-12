Politics is not part-time activity or 100-metre sprint, avoid shortcuts: Nitin Nabin

Gurugram, Jan 12 (PTI) Exhorting youths to play a leading role in making India developed, BJP national working president Nitin Nabin on Monday asserted that politics is not a part-time activity and those who have passion and energy to join the arena should avoid shortcuts.

The BJP leader urged the youths to come forward and contribute to fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve of making India a developed nation by 2047.

"Today's youth has passion and energy, and the one who is giving the right direction to their passion is Prime Minister Modi," Nabin said "If we want to make India a developed nation by 2047, then the youth of this country will have to come forward, and the young leaders of this country will have to step up and play a leading role," he said.

The BJP leader stressed that the prime minister has implemented many schemes to empower youths and has also encouraged them to play an active role in social life.

In a message to those aspiring to enter politics, Nabin said they must avoid shortcuts.

"Some people treat politics as a part-time activity, but a BJP karyakarta practices full-time politics with complete passion and dedication so that the nation can be served with devotion. If today's youths want to enter politics, they must avoid shortcuts, because shortcuts always become a cause of trouble,” he said.

"Politics is not a 100-metre race, but a long marathon. It is not a test of speed, but of patience and stamina. Only by moving forward with patience, the right direction, and determination can the politics of the country be strengthened with the new generation and India can progress towards becoming a Vishwaguru," he added.

Nabin said Swami Vivekananda, who has been an inspiration to the BJP leaders and workers, always believed in the power of youth.

Earlier, on reaching Haryana's Gurugram, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and state president Mohan Lal Baroli, along with all party workers, gave a rousing welcome to the BJP's national working president.

Praising Chief Minister Saini, Nabin said that under his leadership, Haryana is reaching new heights of development.

He said that the youth of the country are taking India's technological revolution forward.

"Sixty-five per cent of the country's population is under the age of 35, and in the future, our country will be a nation of youth. Under the leadership of PM Modi, numerous schemes are underway, taking advantage of which our youth are becoming job creators," Nabin added.

The BJP national working president lauded the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, which celebrates the resilience of the Somnath Temple since the first attack by Mahmud of Ghazni 1,000 years ago.

He said Prime Minister Modi has worked to promote the nation's self-respect and dignity, while there are "people from some political parties who go to foreign lands and insult the Constitution by abusing the country".

"In 2011, when the BJP organised the National Tiranga Yatra and wanted to hoist the tricolour at Lal Chowk in Kashmir, Manmohan Singh's government in Delhi and (then J-K CM) Omar Abdullah had said that this would disturb peace in Kashmir.

"After the BJP formed the central government, Article 370 was repealed, and the image of India was transformed by hoisting the tricolour in Kashmir. By building the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Sanatan tradition was strengthened.

"By 2047, we have to make Haryana and India a developed nation in which we all should contribute," said Nabin.

In his address, CM Nayab Singh Saini said that the BJP values hard work and competence, not dynasty.

He said the newly appointed BJP national working president has extensive experience in government and organisation and is an inspiration to the youth.

"In 11 years, our government has created a new image for Haryana politics. We have provided jobs to over 1,80,000 young people. Under the BJP government, young people are getting employment without any 'kharchi or parchi' ( bribes or favouritism)," Saini said.

BJP state president Pandit Mohan Lal Baroli said that the Nayab Saini government has made historic strides in promoting transparency and self-employment in Haryana.

"Today's youths are becoming job creators, not job seekers," he said.

State Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam said that youths are getting jobs based on their qualifications under the BJP rule. "India's sports flag is flying high across the world. Haryana's youth are progressing in every field," he said.

In his address, BJP Yuva Morcha National President Tejasvi Surya said that Swami Vivekananda travelled to every corner of the country and worked to awaken India.

