Politics not a part-time activity, avoid short cuts: BJP working president Nitin Nabin

Gurugram, Jan 12 (PTI) Exhorting young leaders to play a leading role in making India developed, BJP national working president Nitin Nabin on Monday said politics is not a part-time activity and youths who have passion and energy to join the arena should avoid "shortcuts".

"Politics is not a 100-metre race, but a long marathon. It is not a test of speed, but of patience and stamina," he said while addressing the National Youth Day programme organised in Gurugram on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary.

He urged the youths to come forward and contribute to fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve of making India a developed nation by 2047.

"Today’s youth has passion and energy, and the one who is giving the right direction to their passion is Prime Minister Modi," Nabin said “If we want to make India a developed nation by 2047, then the youth of this country will have to come forward, and the young leaders of this country will have to step up and play a leading role," he said.

The BJP leader stressed that the prime minister has implemented many schemes to empower youth and has also encouraged them to play an active role in social life.

In a message to those aspiring to enter politics, Nabin said they must avoid “shortcuts”.

“Some people treat politics as a part-time activity, but a BJP karyakarta practices full-time politics with complete passion and dedication so that the nation can be served with devotion. If today's youths want to enter politics, they must avoid shortcuts, because shortcuts always become a cause of trouble,” he said.

Nabin said Swami Vivekananda, who has been an inspiration to the BJP leaders and workers, always believed in the power of youth.

Earlier, on reaching Haryana's Gurugram, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and state president Mohan Lal Baroli, along with all party workers, gave a rousing welcome to the BJP's national working president.

Praising Chief Minister Saini, Nabin said that under his leadership, Haryana is reaching new heights of development.

He said that the youth of the country are taking India's technological revolution forward.

"Sixty-five per cent of the country's population is under the age of 35, and in the future, our country will be a nation of youth. Under the leadership of PM Modi, numerous schemes are underway, taking advantage of which our youth are becoming job creators," Nabin added.