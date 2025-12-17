Politics of appeasement in is Congress' DNA, party failing as opposition: Chhattisgarh CM

Raipur, Dec 17 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday took a swipe at the Congress, saying a party that ruled the country for decades is today failing to do justice even to its role as the Opposition, with appeasement politics ingrained in its "DNA".

Speaking during a special discussion in the Chhattisgarh Assembly on Wednesday to mark 150 years of the national song 'Vande Mataram', Sai highlighted the historical, cultural and emotional significance of the national song and targeted the opposition Congress.

Before starting the discussion, Speaker Raman Singh described the day as historic for the House as it is holding a special discussion to mark 150 years of Vande Mataram.

The national song was not merely a composition but the driving force of the freedom movement and a source of inspiration and patriotism for India's freedom fighters, he said.

Singh said Vande Mataram was composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in the 1870s and later included in his novel 'Anand Math' in 1882.

Taking part in the discussion, CM Sai said the song had once inspired such deep patriotism that even the Britishers were shaken by its echo.

Recalling the centenary year of Vande Mataram, Sai said it coincided with the Emergency, when people then raised slogans of the national song in protest were jailed.

"Instead of celebrating Vande Mataram with dignity, the government of that time distorted the Constitution for appeasement and interpreted it arbitrarily for its own protection," he claimed.

"When a party wears the blindfold of appeasement, it loses the ability to see justice anywhere," he said, adding that Congress party had to appease a section of society that can never regard the earth, which we call our 'matrubhoomi' (motherland), land as sacred," he said.

Sai said history bears witness that during the Swadeshi movement, Hindus and Muslims together raised slogans of Vande Mataram.

During the Swadeshi movement, it was the song "Vande Mataram" that united the whole nation, but divisive forces opposed it, and (former PM Jawaharlal) Nehru succumbed to their pressure. This is where the poison of appeasement began to spread throughout society, he said.

Without naming Congress, the CM further said the party that ruled the country for several decades is even today failing to do justice to its role as the opposition. The politics of appeasement is in their DNA.

During the consecration ceremony of the magnificent temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya, the opposition leaders even rejected the invitation, he added.

Participating in the discussion, Leader of Opposition Charan Das Mahant thanked the Speaker for allowing the discussion on the completion of 150 years of Vande Mataram and said such discussions should be held without political accusations, as the song symbolised the sacrifices of countless freedom fighters who embraced the gallows with its slogans on their lips.

It's very painful that the same song which was sung by those who embraced the gallows for the country, is now being used by some people to divide India and distort history, he said.

The two-nation theory originated in 1923 and was a result of V D Savarkar's book, Hindutva. At that time, there was a concept of Muslims being one nation and Hindus another. In 1940, the Muslim League, whose leader was Muhammad Ali Jinnah, officially demanded the partition. Now, I don't understand how Nehru is being dragged into this today, with claims that he fragmented this song, he said.

Mahant cautioned against distorting history for political purposes, and said there was no historical evidence to suggest that Jawaharlal Nehru had broken the song.

On the contrary, Nehru honestly accepted two lines of this song so that this country would gain new strength and power, and the remaining lines were decided upon by the people, through a decision made in the constituent assembly, he said.

"Vande Mataram belongs to all Indians. Our ancestors handed it over to us with great thought and care. It should remain intact and free from political misuse," Mahant said, appealing that the national song should not be exploited for political ends.

Other members also took part in the discussion that lasted around five hours.

After the discussion, the House was adjourned sine die. PTI TKP NP