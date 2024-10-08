Politics of development prevailed over falsehood, no-entry board for Congress in many states: Modi

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused the Congress of being involved in a global conspiracy to weaken the Indian economy and democracy, and defame its institutions as the opposition party took aim at the Election Commission following its defeat in the Haryana assembly elections.

As BJP workers revelled in the party's best-ever electoral performance in Haryana as well as Jammu and Kashmir, Modi delivered a victory speech from its headquarters, asserting that politics of development has prevailed on falsehoods in the northern state. The polls in the Union Territory were a victory of India’s Constitution and democracy, he said.

Buoyed by the party's historic third straight win in Haryana, a first in the state, he launched a vigorous attack on the main opposition party, saying it wants to smear the reputation of respected institutions like the EC, Army and judiciary.

He contrasted the BJP's repeat wins with the Congress' inability to retain or even return to power in many states.

Once people throw out the Congress, they do not let it come back. They put 'no entry' boards for the Congress, he said. It always thought power was its birthright but it has now been exposed, the prime minister said In an apparent attack on Rahul Gandhi, who has been championing the cause of caste census and claiming that the BJP suppresses the deprived sections of society, he said that "those born with a golden spoon want to pit the poor against each other in the name of castes".

Modi said the Congress tried to incite the farmer community and the youth over various issues.

The Congress had made the issues of farmers' protest and the Agnipath scheme in Haryana its core planks, which helped it in the Lok Sabha elections but apparently failed to find much favour in the assembly polls.

The message is clear that politics against the interest of the country will not succeed, he said. While complementing the National Conference on its win in Jammu and Kashmir, he noted that the BJP has received the highest vote share there.

Modi said whenever the BJP forms a government in any state, people support it for a long time. It has been in power in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh for over two decades and has repeatedly retained power in many states, he added.

"The Congress rarely comes back to power. It was 13 years ago that the Congress came back to power in a state when it did so in Assam. There are some states where the Congress has not returned to power for four, five or six decades," he said.

Modi said the people of Haryana have done wonders and ‘kamal’ (lotus) has bloomed everywhere.

He said the Congress tried to provoke Dalits, tribals, farmers and youths in all possible ways, but people saw through its tricks and propaganda and rejected the party.

"In the land of Gita, truth and development and good governance have won," the prime minister said.

He accused the Congress of trying to weaken the country by spreading anarchy and instigating different sections of society.

It tried to incite farmers but they gave it a befitting reply, showing that they stand with the country and the BJP, he said, claiming that every community supported the party in the polls.

He repeated his political attack on the Congress that it has become a "parasite" (par jeevi) that is dependent on its alliance partners and at times, ends up swallowing them.

In Haryana, it fought alone and was defeated, while in Jammu and Kashmir, its ally (National Conference) had feared that the alliance was damaging its prospects. The results have established it, he said.

The Congress could win only six seats in J-K against the NC's 42.

Modi said Haryana was established in 1966, and to date, 13 elections have been held in the state.

"In 10 of these elections, the people of Haryana changed the government every five years. However, the people of Haryana have achieved something remarkable. For the first time, a government has been given the opportunity for the third consecutive time," Modi said.

He warned that various conspiracies, including those with global links, were being hatched against India to weaken its economy, democracy and society. "A national party like the Congress and its cronies are involved in the game. Patriotic Haryana has given a befitting reply," he said.

The Congress wants to make a country where its people hate their heritage and doubt their institutions, and it wants to humiliate and defame every institution that makes them proud, he alleged.

In his address, Modi praised the leadership of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who is set to retain his chair, and his predecessor Manohar Lal Khattar, saying no taint of corruption reached the government at the Centre as well as in the state in the last 10 years.

He underlined his commitment to the development of farmers and youngsters in Haryana.

India will be a global power in sports, and the youth of Haryana will play a big role, he added.

This mandate, he asserted, will motivate him to take tough decisions for the country and the next five years will be a period of more rapid development.