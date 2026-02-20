Politics of hate has torn social fabric: Rahul Gandhi condemns 'attacks' on Kashmiris

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has condemned the alleged attacks on Kashmiri students and shawl sellers, saying the "politics of hate has not only corroded institutions but torn our social fabric." Gandhi made the remarks in a letter written to Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) National Convenor Nasir Khuehami in response to concerns raised over incidents of violence and harassment reported from different parts of the country.

In the letter dated February 18, the Leader of Opposition said he was "deeply concerned" by the recent spate of violent attacks on Kashmiris.

He alleged that forces "tacitly and overtly supported by the ruling dispensation" had unleashed "a reign of terror against minorities and marginalised groups." "The Congress party strongly condemns violence in all its forms and will continue to fight hate," Gandhi said.

Expressing solidarity with the victims and their families who have endured "unimaginable pain", he said he would continue to fight for their right to live with dignity.

The development comes amid growing concern over repeated incidents of alleged harassment, assault and intimidation faced by Kashmiri students and seasonal traders, particularly shawl sellers, across several North Indian states.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association has been flagging incidents from Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, alleging a rise in threats and assaults against Kashmiri shawl sellers during the winter trading season.

Last month, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had spoken to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, raising the issue of an alleged assault on a Kashmiri shawl seller and seeking action against those responsible. PTI MHS MHS HIG HIG