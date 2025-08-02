'Politics of religion': BJP criticises Mamata for Rs 1.1 L grant to community Durga Pujas

Kolkata, Aug 2 (PTI) The BJP criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday, accusing her of indulging in politics of religion over her announcement of a Rs 1.1 lakh government grant for community Durga Pujas.

BJP's state general secretary Agnimitra Paul alleged the Banerjee-led government was ignoring development, while giving out doles.

Paul, the MLA of Asansol South, said building temples and giving grants for puja cannot be the objective of a government.

"This shows the government is shifting its priorities. Instead of building roads and creating employment opportunities, Mamata Banerjee is busy doing politics of religion," she alleged, speaking to reporters.

Now, members of other communities will demand that the government build their places of worship, just like the Jagannath temple in Digha, she added.

Paul, a fashion designer-turned-politician, said the BJP was in favour of developing the education sector, creating employment opportunities, and uplifting every Indian citizen, irrespective of their religion. PTI SUS SOM