Politics of religious frenzy will not be accepted: Gehlot to BJP

Jaipur, Jul 19 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday hit out at the BJP, saying the politics of religious frenzy will not be accepted in the country.

His comments were apparently in the wake of the BJP losing the Uttarakhand bypolls.

"BJP has always been doing politics of religion, but misleading the public and spreading hatred in the name of God is not religion but adharma," Gehlot said on X.

"In the last 10 years, the BJP has done the work of increasing religious frenzy in the country in a very planned manner. But the fact is that in the recently held Lok Sabha elections and assembly elections, the BJP has lost in most of the religious cities like Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, Sitapur, Shivganga, Prayagraj, Nashik, Ramtek, Badrinath, Shravasti, Manglore (District- Haridwar)," he said.

The Congress leader said this is a clear message from the public that the politics of religious frenzy will not be accepted in this country and religion will always win over those who talk of adharma. PTI AG AS AS