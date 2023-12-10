Politics of so-called freebies distort expenditure priorities, says V-P Dhankhar

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) The politics of so-called freebies for which society sees a "mad race" distort expenditure priorities, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Sunday and asserted that the need is to "empower not pockets but human minds".

In his address at a National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) event marking Human Rights Day at Bharat Mandapam, he also said that no part of the globe is so "blossoming, prospering with human rights as our country".

The occasion marked the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

UN Resident Coordinator in India Shombi Sharp also was present on the dais. Sharp, in his address, read out a message from UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

Dhankhar, the chief guest at the event, said "A coincidence, this (75th anniversary of Universal Declaration of Human Rights) just follows our 'Amrit Kaal', and our 'Amrit Kaal' has become our 'Gaurav Kaal' -- primarily due to the blossoming of human rights and values." "We had an occasion to get a message from the (UN) Secretary-General. It would have been been appropriate and worthwhile to take note of the massive, revolutionary, affirmative changes that are taking place in Bharat, home to one-sixth of humanity, on promotion of human rights," Dhankhar said.

No part of the globe is so blossoming, prospering with human rights as India, he added.

"And why not? Our civilisational ethos, constitutional framework reflect our deep commitment to respecting, safeguarding and nurturing human rights. It is in our DNA," the vice-president said.

He also emphasised that human rights are spinally strengthened when there is "human empowerment in sharp contradiction to fiscal patronage".

"Empowerment of pockets by fiscal grant only increases dependence. The politics of so-called freebies for which we see a mad race distort expenditure priorities. Freebies, as per economic giants, undercut the basic framework of macroeconomic stability," he said.

There needs to be a "healthy national debate" on how expensive this fiscal patronage is for the economy, life quality and social cohesion in the long run, the vice-president added.

"I will greatly appreciate if the National Human Rights Commission... catalysing a debate, coming out with a paper that can be extremely informative, motivational and inspirational for people at large, and those who are in seats of governance can be enlightened that we need to empower not pockets but human minds, human resource," he said.

Dhankhar also said that "no one is above the law, be you ever so high, the law is always above you, is the new norm in the country. A peak paradigm shift".

"There was a time when some thought they were above the law, there was a time when some thought they were beyond the reach of the law. Now, all high and mighty, you may be just anyone, you are accountable to law," he said.

"This is happening," Dhankhar said and added that it is an "inalienable facet of promoting human rights".

Transparency and accountable governance -- a new norm -- is a gamechanger for promoting human rights, he said. PTI KND SZM